Help Harrodsburg Appear On HGTV

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

A push for Harrodsburg to be included in HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” television show is underway.

“The Harrodsburg/Mercer County Tourist Commission, Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce and citizens of Harrodsburg are meeting with me every Wednesday night to coordinate the application, submit pictures and videos for the show,” said Mayor Art Freeman. “The deadline is Friday, Feb. 7, for the application but I highly encourage everyone to help promote our city on Facebook.”

Residents are being asked by the group to make a social media post about Harrodsburg on Facebook and tag HGTV in it.

“This could be an amazing opportunity for our town,” said Freeman. “I personally watch the show and love it.”

Freeman said the idea to apply to show came from his wife.

“She saw the opportunity and it has grown from there. We need as many people as possible to participate,” said Freeman. “There are many towns all across the United States looking to be chosen.”

Freeman said he believed Harrodsburg has a real shot at being chosen for the show.

“We are the oldest city in Kentucky, we were considered the gateway to the west and we have a great city full of enthusiastic people,” said Mayor Freeman. “To help just create a post about how great Harrodsburg is and tag the HGTV Facebook page into the post.”

Here is a link to the Hometown Takeover webpage.

For more information, visit the HGTV Facebook page.