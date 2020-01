Robert Christiansen, 80, of Salvisa, husband of Kathleen McKee Christiansen, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born Dec. 19, 1939, in Archie, Missouri, he was the son of the late Earl Arnold and Emma Joyce (Crow) Christiansen.

He was a member of the Kirkwood Baptist Church and served as a Mercer County School Board member from 1986 to 1997.