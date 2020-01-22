Gregory Sparks By Harrodsburg Herald | January 22, 2020 | 0 Gregory Logan Sparks, 21, of Harrodsburg, son of Brandon McQueary and Tabitha Sparks, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, along with his girlfriend, Christa Murphy. He was born Sept. 1, 1998, in Danville. He was a construction worker by trade. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Ellen Odell January 22, 2020 | No Comments » Gene Patterson January 22, 2020 | No Comments » Annelle Ross January 22, 2020 | No Comments » Michael Robinson January 22, 2020 | No Comments » Christa Murphy January 22, 2020 | No Comments »