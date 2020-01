Ellen Rae Odell, 87, of Harrodsburg, widow of Robert Odell and Paul Douglas, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort.

Born Jan. 19, 1933, in Casey County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Frank and the late Gertie Mae (Lee) Atwood.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church and attended the Mt. Freedom Baptist Church.