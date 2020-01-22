A Tropical Luau And More Happening This Week

Weekender Jan. 23-30

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It may be cold and snowy but on Saturday, Jan. 25, Harrodsburg will be transformed into Hawaii with a luau at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap And Pour House. You can also stay warm with live music and food at Lemons Mill Brewery on Thursday, Jan. 23, and movies at the Mercer County Public Library on Friday, Jan. 24.

Thursday

• Live music by From Sunday at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Jan. 23, 7–10 p.m. Food by High Mountain Barbecue Thursday—Saturday. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Friday Family Flicks at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-3680.

Saturday

• Paint your own furniture at Rosewood LLC (749 North College Street). Learn how to transform a drab piece of furniture into something fabulous. Cost: $125, includes starter kit, lunch, instruction and materials. Saturday Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 314-9406.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Tropical luau at Rock Haven Cigar, Tap And Pour House (419 East Office Street). Saturday, Jan. 25, 6-11 p.m. Wear you best brightest or tackiest outfit. Live Music by UpShaw Briggs and food by High Mountain BBQ. (512) 785-6486 or Facebook—Rock Haven Cigar Tap And Pour House.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Monday

• Fort Harrod Beekeeping Club at Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Weather permitting, will meet behind the extension office to open the club’s hive. Monday Jan. 27, 6 p.m. 734-4378 or Facebook—Fort Harrod Beekeeping Club.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.