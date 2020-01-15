Titans Archery place 2nd at state qualifiers

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

After kicking off their season last week at the Scott County Cardinals Classic, the Mercer County archery team hosted their first tournament of 2020, in a state qualifying event on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Titans finished second overall out of five teams with a score of 3289.

“We had a great weekend,” said Head Coach Eric Miller. “We had some great talent come through this weekend and Mercer County stepped up their game to compete.”

Senior Bailey Robinson was the top female finisher, placing second out of 150 competitors with a score of 288.

Freshman Kamron Maddox was the top male finisher for the Titans, placing fourth out of 181 competitors with a score of 287.

On the girls’ side, after Robinson, sophomore Chase Flach shot a personal best 283, placing sixth. Junior Makayla Shearer shot 272, placing 13th. Sophomore Addison Riley shot 270, placing 16th. Senior Hannah Johnson placed 19th with a score of 269. Junior Karmen Murray shot a personal best 265, placing 23rd. Senior Emory Rogers also shot 265, placing 25th. Sophomore Madison Brown placed 36th with a score of 261. Sophomore Laci Bailey shot 252, placing 52nd. Sophomore Cady Shackleford shot 232, placing 78th. Junior Hannah Baker placed 82nd with a score of 228 and sophomore Veronica Schroeder shot 210, placing 103rd.

On the boys’ side, after Maddox, sophomore Lee Abrams shot a personal best 282, placing seventh. Sophomore Christian Lanham shot 270, placing 13th. Sophomore Kameron Sparrow placed 21st with a score of 270. Junior Blain Flach shot 267, placing 27th. Junior Michael McLaughlin shot 266, placing 30th. Sophomore Ian Spillane shot a personal best 254, placing 57th. Freshman Nolan Johnson placed 61st with a score of 253. Sophomore Joseph Ward shot 245, placing 71st. Freshman Garrett Clark shot 245, placing 73rd. Freshman Luke Coleman shot 244, placing 75th. Freshman Caleb Revel shot 235, placing 87th. Freshman Landan Claunch placed 131st with a score of 189 and freshman Michael Shearer placed 134th with a score of 185.

“The pieces to this team are starting to come together,” said Miller. “If we can make it come together all at once and at the same time, you’re going to see something special.”

Miller thanked all the volunteers who were able to make this event happen on the Mercer County Titan Archery Facebook page. “I just want to thank everyone that made this happen,” he said. “All the parents and family who volunteered their time and helped in any way is so much appreciated.”

The Titans will be back on the shooting range on Saturday, Jan. 18, as they compete in the Lincoln County High School Invitational.