Martha Ann Anderson, 76, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Nov. 8, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Helm and Elizabeth Cordie (Hardin) Anderson.

She was a retired Corning Glass employee and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.