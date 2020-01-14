Lydia Latimer, 76, of Harrodsburg, wife of James C. Latimer, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at her home.

Born Sept. 24, 1943, in South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Joseph George and Anna Margaret Parker Velten.

She was a member of Parksville Baptist Church, a retired office manager for McAlpins Department Store, worked for Cincinnati Bell Telephone Company, was the cover girl for the Cincinnati Phone Book and Business Line Magazine and co-owned Ace Billiards in Danville.