Helen Ryan, 75, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 9, 1944, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Claude B. and Bessie Jane (Sallee) Merriman.

She was a member of the Dry Branch Baptist Church and attended the Berea Christian Church.