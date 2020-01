Hazel Burgin, 93, of Danville, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at McDowell Place in Danville.

Born Feb. 27, 1926, in McAfee, she was the daughter of the late Phillip F. and Flora (Hogue) Keller.

She graduated from McAfee High School, was an accounting supervisor for the Kentucky Department of Social Insurance; a Red Cross volunteer, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.