Bruce Allen Bentley, 72, of Inverness, Florida, passed away January 3, 2020, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida.

He was born on Aug. 26, 1947, in Jefferson County to the late James Elmer and Margaret Franklin Bentley.

Bruce owned and operated a Sealcoating and Construction Debris Removal Companies. He enjoyed farming most of his life. He proudly served our country in the US Navy.