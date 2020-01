Betty Mae Walker, 96, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Nov. 29, 1923, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Marion and Myrtle (Tilford) Walker.

She attended West Side High School, was a self-employed domestic worker and was a member of the St. Peter AME Church.