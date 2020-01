Nancy Hart Fitzsimmonds, 97, of Harrodsburg, widow of Robert Scott Fitzsimmonds II, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in Harrodsburg.

Born March 5, 1922, in Elkins, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Janey Wilson (Chenoweth) Harris.

She was a graduate of Elkins High School in Elkins, West Virginia, attended George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and assisted her husband with diplomatic services for the United States.