Myrtle Jean Cutter, 83, widow of Junior Lee Cutter, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Danville Center for Health and Rehab.

Born April 4, 1936, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Bennie Lee and Bessie Mae Anderson Harrison.

She was a private caregiver and a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church.