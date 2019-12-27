Brian Dingee

Brian Todd Dingee, age 57, of Harrodsburg, husband of Maria P. Robinson, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born April 30, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Richard and Louise (Coratti) Dingee both of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

He was a Chef for the R.J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC in Nicholasville; attended high school in Poughkeepsie, New York then received his AA Degree from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, was a member of the Chefs in Christ in Lexington and attended both the Broadway Christian and Southland Christian Churches in Lexington.