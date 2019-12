William Lyman Marks, 72, husband of Josephine “Jo” Meazel Marks, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Born May 24, 1947, in Harlan, he was the son of the late Dr. Robert and Leota (Burley) Marks.

He was a retired electronic technician for Windstream, worked AT&T and was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Presbyterian Church, the Patriot Guard, Garrard County Fire Dept. District # 1 and was former Chief of the Burgin Fire Dept.