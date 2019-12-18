Local Couple Indicted For Child Pornography

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A Mercer County couple have been indicted for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Thomas Reynolds, 51, of 255 Carmichael Road, is charged with five counts each of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, all class B felonies. According to the indictment handed up by the Mercer Grand Jury last week, on April 7, Reynolds, a persistent felony offender and a registered sex offender, was found to be in possession of photographs of a minor under the age of 18 engaged in a sexual performance. Bond was set at $40,000.

Jennifer Reynolds, 43, of the same address, is charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, all class D felonies. All offenses occurred on April 7. Bond was set at $10,000.

Dep. Wes Gaddis (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified in both cases.

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including strangulation, theft and flagrant nonsupport.

STRANGULATION

• Cody Blalock, 26, of 412 West Factory Street, is charged with 1st-degree strangulation, a class C felony; 4th-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor; and 2nd-degree disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor. The offenses all occurred on Nov. 7. Bond was set at $10,000. Cpl. Derek Patterson (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, THEFT, BURGLARY

• Billie Tharp, 45, of 519 East Walnut Street, Danville, is charged with receiving stolen property and theft of identity, both class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Tharp was found to be in possession of a vehicle owned by Federal Mutual Insurance on Oct. 29, and tried to use another person’s identifying information to escape detection. Tharp was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, a straw, on the same date, according to the indictment. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions: report to pretrial services, submit to random drug testing and be involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

• Charles Murphy, 40, of 303 Carson Court, is charged with receiving a stolen firearm, a class D felony, and operating a motor vehicle with an expired license, a class B misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Oct. 21. Bond was set at $5,000. Patrolman Brian Cloyd (HPD) testified.

• Kenneth Horn, 41, of 2135 Bohon Road, and Evan Goodlett, 27, of 2410 Lexington Road, are charged with theft by unlawful taking. Both men are charged with taking personal items worth $500 or more on Nov. 12. Bond for both was set at $5,000. Cpl. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified in both cases.

• Jessica Barnett, 32, of 125 McCrosky Pike, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Sept. 18, according to the indictment. Bond was set at $5,000. Dep. Tim Gambrel (MCSO) testified.

• Stephen Conover, 24, of 134 South Main Street, is charged with 3rd-degree burglary, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Conover unlawfully entered property owned by other people on Sept. 16. Bond was set at $5,000. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

DRUGS

• Jordan Lewis, 26, of 430 Bondville Road, Salvisa, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. Bond was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Chris Booth (HPD) testified.

FORGERY

• Samantha Turner, 37, of 1000 Crestwood Heights, Paris, is charged with 2nd-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. According to the indictment, Turner was found to be in possession of a forged check for $350 drawn on Farmers National Bank on Nov. 12. Bond was set at $5,000. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.

BAIL JUMPING

• Michael Jackson, 32, of 422 English Avenue, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping. Jackson failed to appear for arraignment at Mercer Circuit Court on Dec. 10, according to the indictment. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Donna Mosley, 49, of 249 Hillcrest Street, is charged with 1st-degree bail jumping. Mosley failed to appear for a pretrial conference at Mercer Circuit Court on Dec. 10 according to the indictment. Bond was set at $10,000.

FLAGRANT NON-SUPPORT

• William McDowell, 53, of 854 Lick Skillet Road, Lawrenceburg, is charged with flagrant nonsupport of his minor child, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Dec. 15, according to the indictment. Bond was set at $5,000 nonrefundable.