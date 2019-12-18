Holiday Fun In Mercer

Weekender Dec. 19-26

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

We’re closing in on Christmas but there is still a lot to do. The Christmas Lights on Bondville continues every night through Christmas. The annual display at the James and Brandenburg residences (402 and 406 Bondville Road, Salvisa) runs 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. Tune to 93.7 FM for Christmas music. Donations are accepted.

Thursday

• Live music by Will King at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Dec. 19, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Eco-Ornaments Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Make your own holiday star. Saturday, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.–noon. $30 per person, includes all materials, one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Program is for guests ages 16 and up. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Family Fun Day at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Games, prizes, snacks, music and coloring for all ages. Saturday, Dec. 21, 1–4 p.m. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Children’s Tea Time With Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 and 4 p.m. $19 per person, all ages. Same contact info as above.

• Holiday Afternoon Teas in Trustees’ Room. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 21, 3–4:30 p.m. $18 per person, all ages. Same contact info as above.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 21, 5–8 p.m. Donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree are encouraged in place of regular $5 admission. Jingle Bell Shuttle Rides ($5 per person), bonfires, hot chocolate stations and holiday music at the 1820 Shaker Meeting House. Same contact info as above.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Sunday And Rest of the Week

• Christmas music by adult choir at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 22, starting at 11 a.m. 734-2931 or Facebook—Hopewell Baptist Church.

• Pay What You Can Afford Meal at 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road).Sunday, Dec. 22, 11:30 a.m.–4 p.m. 734-2021 or Facebook—The 19th Hole Restaurant.

• Candlelight Lord’s Supper at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Christmas Program at Little Zion Baptist Church (704 East Water Street, Burgin). Sunday, Dec. 22, 4–5 p.m. Children and youth present annual Christmas skit. 859-605-2052.

• Christmas Mass services at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Tuesday, Dec. 24: Vigil Mass at 4 p.m., St. Mary Mass at 5:30 p.m., Christmas Carols at 9:30 p.m. and Night At Mass at 10 p.m. harrodsburgcatholic.com or 734-4270.

Christmas Day

• Early Christmas Service at Little Zion Baptist Church (704 East Water Street, Burgin). Wednesday, Dec. 25, 6–7 a.m. 859-605-2052.

• Christmas Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Wednesday, Dec. 25, 11 a.m. Same contact info as above.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.