Mildred Barnett Noel, 99, of the Thompsonville Community of Washington County, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born on March 5, 1920, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Wheeler and Nannie Kate Darnell Barnett.

She was a member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church for 85 years and a homemaker.