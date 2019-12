Cindy Whittaker, 59, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born May 30, 1960, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Donald Wayne and Jacqueline Marie (McGraugh) Whittaker.

She was a retired registered nurse at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville and was a member of the Catholic Church.