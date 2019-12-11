Beshear, Coleman Take Office

Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were sworn into office on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Coleman is the first person from Mercer County elected to statewide office since her ancestor, Clell Coleman. Photo: Rosalind Turner.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman Takes Mercer County’s Hopes To Frankfort

Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were sworn into office on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Coleman is the first person from Mercer County elected to statewide office since her ancestor, Clell Coleman. A fifth-generation Mercer County native a former basketball coach and a teacher, Coleman will also serve as the secretary of education and workforce development. Teachers from across the state served as grand marshals of the inauguration parade.

Coleman poses with her father, Harrodsburg City Commissioner Jack Coleman, who served in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1991 to 2004. At the reception, Jack Coleman said for the rest of his life he was going to be known as Jacqueline Coleman’s father.

A public reception for Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was held last week in Harrodsburg, during which residents congratulated Coleman on her victory. Coleman promised to speak for Mercer County at the state capital.

Coleman talks politics with Harrodsburg Mayor Art Freeman.

