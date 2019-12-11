A Sleigh Full Of Holiday Fun This Weekend

Weekender Dec. 12-19

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Editor’s Note: We are creating a special section for local events happening during the first three months of 2020 for an upcoming issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. If you have an event you’d like to be included, submit it to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

There are still a sleigh full of fun things to do before Christmas gets here. Check out the Christmas Lights on Bondville. The annual display at the James and Brandenburg residences (402 and 406 Bondville Road, Salvisa) runs 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. every night through Christmas. Tune to 93.7 FM for Christmas music. Donations accepted.

Thursday

• Holiday Open House at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Thursday, Dec. 12, 3 p.m.—6 p.m. 734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Live music by Free Sunday at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Dec. 12, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Saturday

• Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Breakfast With Santa at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). Saturday, Dec. 14, 8–10:30 a.m. Facebook— Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Eco-Ornaments Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Make your own holiday star. Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.–noon. $30 per person, includes all materials, one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Program is for guests ages 16 and up. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Children’s Tea Time With Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1 and 4 p.m. $19 per person, all ages.Same contact info as above.

• Holiday Afternoon Teas in Trustees’ Room. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 14, 3–4:30 p.m. $18 per person, all ages. Same contact info as above.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 14, 5–8 p.m. Donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree are encouraged in place of regular $5 admission. Jingle Bell Shuttle Rides ($5 per person), bonfires, hot chocolate stations and holiday music at the 1820 Shaker Meeting House. Same contact info as above.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Sunday

• Play: “The Story of Jesus’ Birth” at Mt. Pleasant Church (446 Mt. Pleasant Road). Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. Birthday party for Jesus follows the evening performance. 734-6174 or Facebook—Mt. Pleasant Church.

• Two plays–”Christmas Hope” by children and “Give The Gift Back” by youth—at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 6 p.m. 734-2931 or Facebook—Hopewell Baptist Church.

Rest of the Week

• Christmas caroling by members of Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Tuesday, Dec. 17. Bus leaves at 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.