Two Popular Brands Of Flour Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

Two popular brands of flour have been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

Hodgson Mill of Effingham, Illinois, is recalling five-pound bags of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour while UNFI is recalling five-pound bags of Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour Unbleached.

The Hodgson Mill Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour UPC is 0-71518-05009-2 with best by dates of 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 and lot codes 001042 & 005517. The identifying information can be found on the bottom back panel of the bag.

The flour was milled at an ADM Milling Facility in St. Louis, Missouri, and repacked at the Hodgson Mill facility in Effingham, Illinois. It was distributed through retailers and distribution nationwide and sold through the company’s website, www.hodgsonmill.com

Wild Harvest Organic All-Purpose Flour Unbleached has a code of AA, a best by date of 010820 CC 15:58 and UPC 711535509158. The identifying information can be found can be found on top of the product.

E. coli was discovered through sampling raw uncooked flour. Neither Hodgson Mill nor UNFI has received any confirmed reports of illnesses related to this product.

The organism is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. For more information, refer to the following: https://www.cdc.gov/features/no-raw-dough/index.html. Symptoms of E. coli illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Most people recover within a week. However, children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.

Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

Anyone who has purchased one of the recalled items is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hodgson Mill customer service Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1-888-417-9343 x 1.

UNFI can be reached at 855-423-2630 (customer support is available seven days-a-week between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time).