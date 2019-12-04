Weekender: Santa Claus Is On The Move

Weekender Dec. 5–12

Robert Moore

Herald Staff



Santa Claus is coming to Mercer County this week. He’s visiting Salvisa on Thursday, Dec. 5; Harrodsburg on Friday, Dec. 6; and Burgin on Saturday, Dec. 7. He will also appear at Harrodsburg Christian Church starting at 8:30 a.m. and at the Mercer County Public Library starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. How does the Big Man turn up in so many places? Santa can’t be reached for comment, but we suspect it’s some Yuletide magic.

And don’t forget Christmas Lights on Bondville. The annual display at the James and Brandenburg residences (402 and 406 Bondville Road, Salvisa) runs 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. every night through Christmas. Tune to 93.7 FM for Christmas music. Donations accepted.

Thursday

• Salvisa Ruritan Christmas Parade on Main Street. Thursday, Dec. 5, 6–6:30 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at North Mercer Water District (108 Main Street). 859-613-2333 or www.salvisaruritan.org.

• Live music by Jarrod Stratton at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Dec. 5, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Christmas Tea Room at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Friday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. 734-5985 or www.harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Christmas Prelude at Little Shoppe on the Farm (1291 Talmage-Mayo Road).Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 734-0022 or www.blackwatchalpacas.com.

• Twilight Christmas Parade in Harrodsburg. Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Candyland. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Candle Lighting Service at Little Zion Baptist Church (704 East Water Street, Burgin). Friday, Dec. 6, 7–8 p.m. Christmas songs, homemade breads and spiced tea following service. 859-605-2052 or Facebook—Little Zion Baptist Church.

Saturday

• MAFEW Breakfast With Santa at Harrodsburg Christian Church (305 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30–11 a.m. Story time, goodie bags for kids, gift drawings and free picture with Santa. $5 per person (children 3 and under free). mafew.org or 734-9622.

• Christmas at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Ornament making, visit with Santa and more. 734-3680 or Facebook—Mercer County Public Library.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Anniversary Sale at Salvisa Station (400 Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 859-536-5357 or 222.salvisastation.com.

• Holiday Sale at Lucto Pottery (2521 Bondville Road, Salvisa). Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. 859-338-1940 or www.luctopottery.com.

• Holiday Reed Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Make your own holiday star. Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $45 per person, includes all materials, one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Program is for guests ages 16 and up. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Children’s Tea Time With Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 and 4 p.m. $19 per person, all ages. Same contact info as above.

• Holiday Afternoon Teas in Trustees’ Room. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 7, 3–4:30 p.m. $18 per person, all ages.Same contact info as above.

• Burgin Christmas Festival. Saturday, Dec. 7, 3–8:30 p.m. Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. Parade lineup 5 p.m. in Ash Dan Estates. Prizes for top three floats. Tree lighting after the parade. Event coordinator: Carol Bump on Facebook or 612-9722. Festival registration available at Burgin City Hall (117 Maple Street), 748-5220.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Dec. 7, 5–8 p.m. Donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree are encouraged in place of regular $5 admission. Jingle Bell Shuttle Rides ($5 per person), bonfires, hot chocolate stations and holiday music at the 1820 Shaker Meeting House. Same contact info as above.

• A Christmas Carol at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. One man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic starring Allan Barlow. Admission: $12. 734-2389 or www.raggededgetheatre.org.

• Christmas Concert featuring singer-songwriter Rhonda Tolle at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m. 734-4394 or Facebook—Studio G.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Christmas Concert by Larry Sanders and Borderline at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. Tickets: $10 in advance available at Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home (304 East Lexington Street). $12 at door. 734-3361 or Facebook—The BorderLine Band With Larry Sanders.

• Christmas stories at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m. 734-2931 or Facebook—Hopewell Baptist Church.

• Pictures With Santa at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Monday, Dec. 9, 4—7 p.m. 734-4378 or mercer.ca.uky.edu.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.