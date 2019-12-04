Holiday Happenings In December

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County residents go big for Christmas. It seems every day there is another event, whether it’s a visit by Santa or Mrs. Claus or a concert or a special service at church. Here is a look at holiday happenings throughout the month.

Through December

• Christmas Lights on Bondville. Annual display at the James and Brandenburg residences (402 and 406 Bondville Road, Salvisa). 5:30 p.m.–10 p.m. each night through Christmas. Tune to 93.7 FM for Christmas music. Donations accepted.

• Children’s Tea Time With Mrs. Claus at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starting Saturday, Dec. 7, at 1 and 4 p.m., and running every Saturday until Christmas. $19 per person, all ages. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Holiday Afternoon Teas in Trustees’ Room. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starting Saturday, Dec. 7, 3–4:30 p.m., and running every Saturday until Christmas. $18 per person, all ages. Same contact info as above.

• Illuminated Evenings at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starting Saturday, Dec. 7, 5–8 p.m. and running every Saturday until Christmas with different programs each night. Donations of new gloves, hats, scarves and non-perishable food for the Shaker Village Giving Tree are encouraged in place of regular $5 admission. Jingle Bell Shuttle Rides ($5 per person), bonfires, hot chocolate stations and holiday music at the 1820 Shaker Meeting House. Same contact info as above.

December

• Live music by Free Sunday at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Dec. 12, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club Breakfast With Santa at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). Saturday, Dec. 14, 8–10:30 a.m. Facebook— Harrodsburg Kiwanis Club.

• Eco-Ornaments Workshop at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Make your own holiday star. Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.–noon. $30 per person, includes all materials, one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). Program is for guests ages 16 and up.Same contact info as above.

• Big Blue Open House at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Monday, Dec. 16, 3–6 p.m. Holiday crafts, drawings, door prizes and giveaways. Nonperishable food items will be accepted for the Mercer County Backpack Program. mercer.ca.uky.edu or 734-4378.

• Live music by Will King at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Dec. 19, 7–10 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Becky Montgomery at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue).Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Mike Archer at the Old Owl Tavern (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Friday, Dec. 27, 6–8 p.m. 734-0559 or beaumontinn.com.

Church Events

• Two plays–”Christmas Hope” by children and “Give The Gift Back” by youth—at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 15, starting at 6 p.m.734-2931 or Facebook—Hopewell Baptist Church.

• Christmas caroling by members of Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 15. Bus leaves at 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Christmas music by adult choir at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 22, starting at 11 a.m. Same contact info as above.

• A free Christmas Carnival at Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church (176 Bruner’s Chapel Road) Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Facebook—Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church.

• Candlelight Lord’s Supper at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Sunday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Christmas Program at Little Zion Baptist Church (704 East Water Street, Burgin). Sunday, Dec. 22, 4–5 p.m. Children and youth present annual Christmas skit. 859-605-2052 or 859-605-2052 or Facebook—Little Zion Baptist Church.

• Early Christmas Service at Little Zion Baptist Church (704 East Water Street, Burgin). Wednesday, Dec. 25, 6–7 a.m. Same contact info as above.

• Watch Night Service at Little Zion Baptist Church (704 East Water Street, Burgin). Tuesday, Dec. 31, 11 p.m.–Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at midnight. Welcome the New Year. Same contact info as above.

Something we missed? Email events for the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.