City Ponders Making Changes At Anderson-Dean

Harrodsburg City Commissioners say changes need to be made at Anderson-Dean Community Park.

“We have one of the nicest parks in Kentucky,” said Commissioner Charlie Mattingly at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, Nov. 25. “Something has got to change at Anderson-Dean. We cannot keep paying these bills.”

The comments came after the commissioners approved paying McGlone Construction $7,264 and paying Mago Construction $17,856.83 for work at the park.

The commissioners also agreed to pay Custom Audio Video Designs by Dish Masters $1,852 for cameras and installation at the park and to pay Hayslett Mechanical $12,076 to replace water pipes.

Mayor Art Freeman said they will try to recover at least some of the money because the wrong pipe was installed by the original contractor.

The City will split these maintenance bills with the Mercer County Fiscal Court. The money comes from funds set aside for the park. Mayor Freeman said the city and county had committed $120,000 this year on top of the money they already contribute to the park.

“That just can’t keep going on,” Mattingly said. “Something’s got to change for the future of the park.”

“Charlie’s right, there are a lot of issues,” Freeman said. He said Joni Horn was elected chair of the park board. “They’ve come up with some ideas to raise more money.”

Commissioner Mattingly said his brother, Jack Mattingly, had resigned from the park board.

“He’s not happy with the way the park is going,” Charlie Mattingly said. “I believe something has to change.”

Mattingly said they need to get rid of the park board and have the county and city appoint someone to run the park who answers to both governmental bodies.

Commissioner Jack Coleman said it is important not to lose the citizen’s voice on the park board.

“We’ve been fighting this ever since I’ve been here,” said Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham, who has frequently complained about the park’s management in the past.

Isham said they need to do something before the end of the calendar year. However, the city cannot act unilaterally. The city commission and the fiscal court would need to agree on the next step. Mayor Freeman asked if the commissioners wanted to invite the park board to the next city meeting.

In other business, the Harrodsburg Board Of Commissioners:

• Approved creating an unloading zone on the west side of Main Street from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Mattingly said buses double park to drop off and pick up passengers.

Anyone parked in the loading zone during those times will be ticketed.

“Any other time you can park there,” Mattingly explained. “It’s just to get that bus off the street.”

Signs will be posted to notify the public. They will be marked off.

• Approved hiring Shandi Freeman to work at city hall effective Dec. 9 at $11 per hour. They interviewed 21 applicants, according to City Clerk Shavonna Huffman.

“The bad thing is her last name is Freeman, the good thing is she is no relation to me,” Mayor Freeman said.

• Agreed to take ownership of the new city logo.

• Approved outside employment for meter reader Hunter Lewis of the maintenance department. The commissioners also approved promoting Duane Baker to assistant supervisor at the water treatment plant at $21 per hour as well as hiring Britteny Henson as an operator trainee at $14 per hour pending a background check. Henson, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University, can apply for a IV level operator’s permit within a year.

Commissioners also approved hiring Kipp Ballard as an operator trainee at $12.50 per hour. Because of his experience, he can test as a class III within a year. Both Ballard and Henson will be on the weekend shift.

• Authorized opening a holding account for seized assets for the Harrodsburg Police Department. The commissioners also approved $1 per hour raises for Kenneth “Ridge” Yeast and Joshua Butcher for completing the police academy.

The commissioners also approved promoting Jamie Bottom from part-time to full-time firefighter at $8.57 per hour effective Nov. 27 pending background check. They also approved hiring Mason Darland as a dispatcher at $10.40 per hour.

• Authorized resolution 2019-11-25, opening a KIA sinking fund account at Whitaker Bank. The commissioners also approved opening a bond sinking fund account and a CD titled KIA reserve funds. These moves had been recommended by the city’s auditor.

The next meeting of the Harrodsburg City Commission will be on Monday, Dec. 9. at 6 p.m. at Harrodsburg City Hall (208 South Main Street).