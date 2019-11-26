Mercer Schools Hire Public Relations Firm

School Board OKs Adding Another Preschool Classroom

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Board of Education has hired 101 Broadway Business Solutions to handle the school’s public relations.

The company will be paid $25,000 to handle website redesign, mailings, calendars and social media.

“I think this is something the district desperately needs,” said Mercer Superintendent Dennis Davis.

April Ellis of 101 Broadway, the owner of the Harrodsburg Herald, said they are looking to expand the information the schools offer parents and the community.

“What we’re proposing is doing a calendar every two months,” Ellis said, rather than create one calendar. This would better accommodate sports and other school activities.

Ellis said each school was doing a good job on social media individually.

“They’re not doing it across the board,” she told the board. “We feel like we can help.”

The contract was approved unanimously.

In other business, the Mercer County Board of Education:

• Gave first reading of policy and procedure changes—including annual updates from the Kentucky School Board Association as well as a new tuition charge for out of district students. Tuitions would be the same as SEEK funding.

• Accepted an offer of assistance from KETS. The school system has to match the grant from general funds.

• Voted to open another classroom for the preschool.

“We have increased tremendously over the past two years,” said Finance Officer Amber Miner. Preschool has expanded from three classrooms to five. Miner attributed the increase to the school offering afternoon transportation. However, while attendance is up, state funding has not caught up.

“We’re receiving money this year on last year’s numbers,” Miner said.

She said it will cost up to $40,000 to add the class, mostly in teacher salary. Miner said they are looking at changing scheduling next year in order to save money.

“We are looking at some alternative days,” for classroom staff next year, Miner said.

The school board will review their draft budget at their next meeting, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m.