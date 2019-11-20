Harrodsburg Man, Two Others Hit By SUV In Construction Zone

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A Harrodsburg man is one of three highway workers who were injuredTuesday after being struck by a SUV that entered a construction zone.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Bluegrass Parkway.

According to the KSP, a white 2005 Buick stuck three Mago Construction Company workers: Lucas Guinn, 28, of Harrodsburg, Ronald Austin Bickers, 25, and John Wayne Conway, 64, both of Lawrenceburg.

While Conway was treated at the scene and released with no apparent injuries, Guinn and Bickers were both transported to UK Hospital in critical condition. Their status was upgraded to stable condition later that day, according to the KSP.

The driver was identified as Dillan Waldridge, 18, of Willisburg. According to the preliminary investigation, Walbridge was traveling west when he approached traffic slowing down due to road construction. Unable to stop, Walbridge entered the construction zone.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.