‘Frozen Jr.’ at Ragged Edge Starts This Weekend

Popular Musical Runs Nov. 15–24

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s time again to let it go. Let it go down Main Street to the Ragged Edge Community Theatre, where their production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will run Nov. 15 through Nov. 24.

While the opening weekend is already sold out, there are still seats available for the closing weekend, said Allan Barlow, the managing director at Ragged Edge.

“I am so excited to offer this show to our audience,” Barlow said. He said putting on a version of the ultra popular 2013 Disney animated movie—the sequel, “Frozen 2,” is due out on Nov. 22—was a no-brainer.

But it’s not just the Disney brand, the catchy songs or the name recognition that appeals to Barlow.

“It also appeals to the parent and the teacher in me,” he said. “There is a very important lesson the show teaches about mastering your fears, and about love being the tool you use to do that.”

Like the original movie, the play is an updated retelling of Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, “the Snow Queen.”

Among the cast are Molly Boyle and Alyssa Wray, who play Anna and Elsa, and Evi Franceschi, who plays as Olaf the snowman.

“Frozen Jr.” opens Friday, Nov. 15, and runs through Nov. 24. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. School matinees Nov. 19–22 beginning at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the matinee on Saturday, Nov. 23, will benefit Mercer County Habitat for Humanity.

All tickets are $12. Ragged Edge Community Theatre is located at 111 South Main Street. Tickets are available at raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 734-2389.