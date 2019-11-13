Get ‘Frozen’ This Weekend

Weekender Nov. 14-21

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Winter is here but there’s no good reason to get all frosty about it. Instead, warm up your heart by catching Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Frozen Jr.,” which debuts Friday, Nov. 15. Or grab a soup and sandwich at St. Andrew’s Christmas Bazaar, which happens on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16.

Friday

• Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Luncheon 11 a.m.–2 p.m. both days. Silent auction, raffle, Christmas theme items, baked goods and crafts. Luncheon: $5. 734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

• Holiday Greenery Helpers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Make a festive swag to decorate the Centre and take a swag home with you. Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17, 2–4 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Musical: “Frozen Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Nov. 15–17 and 22–24. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. School matinees Nov. 19–22 beginning at 9 a.m. All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Nov. 15, starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Volunteer Work Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Volunteers receive continental breakfast and lunch for helping to maintain the village. Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 a.m.–4 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Christmas Open House at Crafts by Amanda (124 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (859) 325-0750 or craftsbyamanda.com.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Something we missed? Email the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.