Weekender Nov. 7-14: Time To Start Getting Ready For The Holidays

Weekender Nov. 7–14

With Halloween and the Harrodsburg Tankers Memorial March and Veterans Parade behind us, it’s a good time to prepare for the busy holiday season ahead. But there is still plenty to do this weekend.

Thursday

• Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Thursday, Nov. 7, 1–2 p.m. Free and open to community. RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

• Chili Cook-Off at Campbellsville University—Harrodsburg (1150 Danville Road). Thursday Nov. 7, 1:30–3 p.m. $10 donation requested. 734-2953.

• Author Gurney Norman at Mercer County Public Library. Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-3680.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Nov. 7, 7–10 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Holiday Open House at Back Porch Treasures Craft & Antique Mall (540 North College Street). Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 734-7255 or Facebook—BPT.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Nov. 8, starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

Saturday

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.–noon. Contact info same as above.

• Herbs For Home and Health at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Workshop with demonstrations on how to make carpet cleaners, hand sanitizers, green cleaners, teas, sugar scrubs and more. Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $50 fee includes boxed lunch, complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Third annual “Thanks For Your Service” Celebration at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon. Light buffet lunch, seating is limited. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Family-style Quail Dinner at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Saturday, Nov. 9, 6:30–9 p.m. $85. Parties wishing to sit together and guests with special dietary considerations should contact shakervillageky.org or call 1-800-734-5611.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Rest of the Week

• Frozen Fun with the Girls Scouts at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Monday, Nov. 11, 5–6 p.m. Arts and crafts, snowflake treats and more for 3rd-graders and up. SaVannah Rash, 1-800-475-2621 ext. 2200 or email srash@gswrc.org.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

