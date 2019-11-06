Looking Ahead At The Holidays

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Here’s a look at some of the biggest events of the busy holiday season ahead. For more, check out the Weekender, published every week in the Harrodsburg Herald.

• Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Luncheon 11 a.m.–2 p.m. both days. Silent auction, raffle, Christmas items, baked goods and crafts. Luncheon: $5. 734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

• Musical: “Frozen Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Kid version of the popular Disney animated film. Nov. 15–17 and 22–24. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. School matinees Nov. 19–22 beginning at 9 a.m. All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

• Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Celebrate the holidays colonial-style. Saturday, Nov. 23, 6–8 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Kick off the holiday shopping season at the Harrodsburg Herald with sales events all over Mercer County. mercerchamber.com.

• Salvisa Ruritan Christmas Parade on Main Street. Thursday, Dec. 5, 6–6:30 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at North Mercer Water District (108 Main Street). 859-613-2333 or salvisaruritan.org.

• Christmas Tea Room at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 734-5985 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Twilight Christmas Parade. Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Candyland. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Burgin Christmas Festival. Saturday, Dec. 7, 3–8:30 p.m. Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. Parade lineup 5 p.m. in Ash Dan Estates. Prizes for top three floats. Tree lighting after the parade. Event coordinator: Carol Bump on Facebook or 612-9722. Festival registration forms available at Burgin City Hall (117 Maple Street), 748-5220.

• A Christmas Carol at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. One man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic starring Allan Barlow playing roles. Admission: $12. 734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

Something we missed? Email the Weekender at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.