Looking Ahead At The Holidays

| | 0

Santa hands a piece of candy to Kaitlynn Click at last year’s Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon at St. Andrew Catholic Church. This year’s bazaar and luncheon take place Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16.

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Here’s a look at some of the biggest events of the busy holiday season ahead. For more, check out the Weekender, published every week in the Harrodsburg Herald.

• Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Luncheon 11 a.m.–2 p.m. both days. Silent auction, raffle, Christmas items, baked goods and crafts. Luncheon: $5. 734-4270 or harrodsburgcatholic.com.

• Musical: “Frozen Jr.” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Kid version of the popular Disney animated film. Nov. 15–17 and 22–24. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. School matinees Nov. 19–22 beginning at 9 a.m. All tickets $12. raggededgetheatre.org or 734-2389.

Historical reenactor Capt. John Curry entertains some visitors at last year’s Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park. This year’s open house happens Saturday, Nov. 23.

• Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Celebrate the holidays colonial-style. Saturday, Nov. 23, 6–8 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Kick off the holiday shopping season at the Harrodsburg Herald with sales events all over Mercer County. mercerchamber.com.

• Salvisa Ruritan Christmas Parade on Main Street. Thursday, Dec. 5, 6–6:30 p.m. Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at North Mercer Water District (108 Main Street). 859-613-2333 or salvisaruritan.org.

Volunteers Jill Cutler, Pam Sims, Mary Jo Milby and Amy Matthews were serving it up hot at last year’s Christmas Tea Room at Harrodsburg Historical Society. This year, the tea room will be open Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.

• Christmas Tea Room at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. 734-5985 or harrodsburghistorical.org.

The Grinch made a surprise appearance at last year’s Twilight Christmas Parade in Harrodsburg. The theme for this year’s parade is candyland. It’s scheduled to happen Friday, Dec. 6.

• Twilight Christmas Parade. Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Candyland. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Burgin Christmas Festival. Saturday, Dec. 7, 3–8:30 p.m. Christmas parade starts at 6 p.m. Parade lineup 5 p.m. in Ash Dan Estates. Prizes for top three floats. Tree lighting after the parade. Event coordinator: Carol Bump on Facebook or 612-9722. Festival registration forms available at Burgin City Hall (117 Maple Street), 748-5220.

• A Christmas Carol at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Saturday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m, and Sunday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m. One man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Christmas classic starring Allan Barlow playing roles. Admission: $12. 734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

Something we missed? Email the Weekender at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment