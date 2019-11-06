Celebrating Mercer County’s Veterans

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

While the Harrodsburg Tankers Memorial March and Veterans Parade is over, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the sacrifices made by Mercer County’s fighting men and women.

• Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Thursday, Nov. 7, 1–2 p.m. Open to community. RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

• Third annual “Thanks For Your Service” Celebration at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon. Light buffet lunch, seating is limited. 734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Veterans Day Assembly at Mercer County Elementary School (741 Tapp Road). Thursday, Nov. 7, starting at 1:30 p.m. 733-7040 or mercer.kyschools.us/MCES.

• Veterans Day Assembly at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road). Friday, Nov. 8, starting at 8:30 a.m. 733-7160 or mercer.kyschools.us/MCSH.

• Veterans Day Assembly at King Middle School (937 Moberly Road). Monday, Nov. 11, starting at 9 a.m. 733-7060 or mercer.kyschools.us/KMS.

• Veterans Day Assembly at Mercer County Intermediate School (1101 Moberly Road). Monday, Nov. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m. 733-7080 or mercer.kyschools.us/MCIS.

• Veterans Day Assembly at Burgin Independent Schools (440 East Main Street, Burgin). Friday, Nov. 15. Lunch at noon, program starts at 1:30 p.m. 748-5282 or burginschool.com.

Something we missed? Email the Weekender at rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.