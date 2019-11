William Robert “Bill” Sims, 86, husband of Sara Woodard Sims, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Mercer County.

Born Dec. 15, 1932, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Harry and Carrie Tarter Sims.

He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, was a member of the V.F.W., was a retired Sight Utilities Contractor for Mullis Incorporated and was of the Methodist Faith.