Remember The Tankers This Weekend

The big event this week is the Memorial Ruck March and Parade honoring the Harrodsburg Tankers, which is hosted by the 103rd Brigade Support Battalion, Kentucky National Guard, and the City of Harrodsburg.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street).

A 10K Ruck March and a 5K Run will start at 9:30 a.m. The parade down Main Street is slated to start at 12:30 p.m.

The event will happen rain or shine.

Thursday

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Oct. 31, 7–10 p.m. Food by Paradise BBQ. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Colonial-era scare fest continues through Thursday, Oct. 31, through Saturday, Nov. 1, starting at 7 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• Snuggleween at Terrapin Hill Farm (3696 Mackville Road). Three day Festival and Halloween party featuring Rumpke Mountain Boys and other acts. Starting Thursday, Oct. 31, at noon through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. Tickets: $40–$65 in advance. Kids 12 and under free. www.terrapinhillfestivals.com.

Friday

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Nov. 1, starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Fall Festival at Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin). Friday, Nov. 1. Chili supper starts at 5 p.m. Festival starts at 6 p.m. Erica Sexton, 748-5282.

• Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.) Admission price the same as regular Admission: $10 for 13 years and up, $8 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 years and under. No flashlights allowed. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

Saturday

• Memorial Ruck March and Parade honoring the Harrodsburg Tankers at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Opening ceremony at 9 a.m., 10K Ruck March/5K Run at 9:30 a.m., parade down Main Street at 12:30 p.m. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Cobwebber Brooms at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn the Shaker art of broom making. Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $65 per person, includes all materials, one complimentary admission and voucher for 20-percent off dining at the Trustees’ Table (excluding alcoholic beverages). 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Grand Opening of the Studio Annex T (875 Phillips Lane). Saturday, Nov. 2, 1–4 p.m. Small art holiday special. www.kathleen-obrien.com or 734-7731.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Open mic night at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 7 p.m. Facebook— StudioG.GVP or 734-4394.

Rest of the Week

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Thursday, Nov. 6, 1–2 p.m. Free and open to community. RSVP Laura at 859-310-2184.

• Author Gurney Norman at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m. mcplib.info or 734-3680.

