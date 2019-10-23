MCSH Band earns distinguished honor at Regionals

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Senior High School Band scored Distinguished at the East Regional 2A Competition at George Rogers Clark High School and placed 3rd overall, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

“The students and staff of the MCSHS Marching Band need to be commended for their performance at the KMEA State Regionals this past Saturday,” said former Band Director Jeff Meadows. “They received one of only three distinguished ratings in their class qualifying them for semifinals this coming weekend and giving them a shot at making finals. Their show entitled Call to Chaos has improved every week and is being well executed visually and musically which is evidence of their hard work and dedication.”