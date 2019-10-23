Be The Ghost With The Most This Spook Season

Weekender: Oct. 24–Nov. 3

It’s that time of year again, when the streets are crawling with little monsters looking for candy. It’s Halloween, and few communities offer as many treats as Mercer County. From getting scared out of your wits on the Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park—Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25–26, and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31—to dancing the Time Warp on Main Street during the Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 7 p.m. It’s spook season, when we get to test our bravery at the Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2) and, perhaps most chilling of all, to endure the Baby Shark Dance once again when the Studio G Thriller Dancers perform on the Night of the Great Pumpkin (Thursday, Oct. 31). The one nightmare you won’t have during spook season in Mercer County is boredom.

Thursday

• Live music by Andrea Gross at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Oct. 24, 7–10 p.m. Food by Paradise BBQ. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Trick Or Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30–7 p.m. $5 ages 3 and up, free age 2 and under. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Same contact information as above.

• Live music by Derek Spencer at Old Owl Tavern (638 Beaumont Inn Drive). Friday, Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m. beaumontinn.com.

• Trivia Night at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Friday, Oct. 25, starts at 7:30 p.m. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Colonial-era scare fest runs two weeks: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25–26, and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31, starting at 8:30 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

Saturday

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 734-4378.

• Pickers and Grinners at Kentucky Fudge Company (225 South Main Street). Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.–noon. 733-0088 or Facebook—kentuckyfudgecompany.

• Author Elizabeth Beck at Harvest Coffee House (113 East Office Street). Part of the Kentucky Writers Series. Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 2 p.m. Facebook—Nomadic Ink.

• Trunk or Treat at the Old Bridge General Store (101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.

• Halloween Spooktacular in downtown Harrodsburg. Costume contest for all ages, costume contest for pets and pumpkin decorating contest at Mercer County Judicial Center (224 South Main Street) starting at 5 p.m. Parade on Main Street featuring the Studio G Thriller Dancers starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Trunk or Treat at Magnolia Street Christian Church (332 South Magnolia Street). Saturday, Oct. 26, 6–7:30 p.m. 613-7061.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

Sunday–Wednesday

• Trunk or Treat at Bethel Baptist Church (5581 Bohon Road). Sunday, Oct. 27, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Miranda Yonts, 859-619-5019.

• Boo Bash at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6–7 p.m. 734-2953.

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

• Trunk or Treat at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Events include chili supper, cake walk, games and costume contest. 859-865-2212.

• Fall Fest-Trunk or Treat at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. 734-0670.

• Trunk or Treat at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Wednesday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m. Free meal served at 6:30 p.m. 734-2931.

Thursday

• Snuggleween at Terrapin Hill Farm (3696 Mackville Road). Three day Festival and Halloween party featuring Rumpke Mountain Boys and other acts. Starting Thursday, Oct. 31, at noon through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. Tickets: $40–$65 in advance. Kids 12 and under free. www.terrapinhillfestivals.com.

• Halloween Bash At Harrodsburg Public Safety (1300 Louisville Road). Thursday, Oct. 31, 5–8 p.m. Laura Peyton, 734-5120.

• Night of the Great Pumpkin. Trick or treating in downtown Harrodsburg. Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30–7 p.m. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Trunk or Treat at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30–7 p.m. 734-2339.

Friday

• Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.) Admission price the same as regular Admission: $10 for 13 years and up, $8 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 years and under. No flashlights allowed. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

Trick Or Treat Times

Trick-or-treating will be on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6–8 p.m. in Burgin and from 5:30–7 p.m. in Harrodsburg and the rest of Mercer County.