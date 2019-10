Byron Elwood Collier, 80, of Harrodsburg, husband of Devola Curry Collier, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Danville Centre for Health and Rehabilitation in Danville.

Born May 2, 1939, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Belve and Margaret Peavler Collier.

He attended Cornishville School, was a self-employed truck driver and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church.