A High Old Time In Harrodsburg

It Was All Smiles Downtown During Fourth Annual Oktoberfest

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There was no stopping the flow of fun during Oktoberfest this year. For the first time in the event’s short history, no days were lost to rain. Organizers from the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program even set up a giant screen at Olde Towne Park so fans could catch the UK-Arkansas football game Saturday.