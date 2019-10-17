A High Old Time In Harrodsburg

It Was All Smiles Downtown During Fourth Annual Oktoberfest
The good times were so contagious that a passing skywriter left a message for the festival-goers down on Main Street.
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
There was no stopping the flow of fun during Oktoberfest this year. For the first time in the event’s short history, no days were lost to rain. Organizers from the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program even set up a giant screen at Olde Towne Park so fans could catch the UK-Arkansas football game Saturday.
The band Vanguard was rocking it out Saturday at Oktoberfest 2019.
This year’s Oktoberfest was the first year where a day wasn’t lost to rain. The crowds packed downtown Harrodsburg on Saturday.
La Fonda Mexican Restaurant was one of the local eateries that set up stands on Main Street. From left: Rigo, Elias and Luis Ayala.
The Knights Of Columbus were were selling German sugary delicacies, zuckerwaffles, during Oktoberfest 2019.
Karson Brummett, Ainsley Shartzer and Kenzie and Kylee Brummett took a ride on the Pirate’s Revenge Saturday.
Radio 80, the headliners at this year’s Oktoberfest, had people dancing in the streets.
Radio 80, the headliners at this year’s Oktoberfest, took downtown Harrodsburg back to the future Saturday night, serving up a bunch of hits from the 1980s.