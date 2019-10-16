Trick or Treat! Halloween Happenings In Mercer County

Mercer County Will Give Them Pumpkin to Talk About

Nationwide, Halloween is big business. The National Retail Federation is forecasting sales this year of $8.8 billion in total spending based on consumer surveys. And while that’s down from last year’s $9 billion, it’s still good enough to be the third-highest in the survey’s 15-year history.

But Halloween has always been a big deal in Mercer County. Here is a full slate of events to keep even the satisfy even the biggest Halloween fanatic.

• Boo! Cruise at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Halloween party on the Kentucky River. Saturday, Oct. 19, with cruises scheduled for noon, 2 and 4 p.m. $15 for age 13 up, $10 age 6–12, $5 age 5 and under. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Fall Festival at Barry Vandivier Center (176 Bruner’s Chapel Road). Saturday, Oct. 19, starting at 6 p.m. Trunk or treat, puppet show, games and more. www.brunerschapel.com.

• Halloween Show and Student Revue featuring the Thriller Dancers at Studio G (223 South Main Street). Saturday, Oct. 19, starts at 6:30 p.m. Facebook—Studio G.

• Trick Or Treat at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26, 4:30–7 p.m. $5 ages 3 and up, free age 2 and under. Same contact information as above.

• Haunted Frontier at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Colonial-era scare fest runs two weeks: Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 24–26, and Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30-31, at 8:30 p.m. 734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/parks/recreationparks/fort-harrod.

• Halloween Spooktacular in downtown Harrodsburg. Costume contest for all ages, costume contest for pets and pumpkin decorating contest at Mercer County Judicial Center (224 South Main Street) starting at 5 p.m. Parade on Main Street featuring the Studio G Thriller Dancers starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Trunk or Treat at Magnolia Street Christian Church (332 South Magnolia Street). Saturday, Oct. 26, 6–7:30 p.m. 613-7061.

• Trunk or Treat at the Old Bridge General Store (101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Costume contest, candy and more. Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.

• Trunk or Treat at Bethel Baptist Church (5581 Bohon Road). Sunday, Oct. 27, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Miranda Yonts 859-619-5019.

• Trunk or Treat at Salvisa Baptist Church (138 Kirkwood Road, Salvisa). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Events include chili supper, cake walk, games and costume contest. 859-865-2212.

• Fall Fest-Trunk or Treat at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Wednesday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m. 734-0670.

• Trunk and Treat at Hopewell Baptist Church (1545 Talmage-Mayo Road). Wednesday, Oct. 30, starting at 6 p.m. Free meal served at 6:30 p.m. 734-2931.

• Night of the Great Pumpkin. Trick or treating in downtown Harrodsburg. Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30–7 p.m. downtownharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Trunk or Treat at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30–7 p.m. 734-2339.

• Snuggleween at Terrapin Hill Farm (3696 Mackville Road). Three day Festival and Halloween party featuring Rumpke Mountain Boys and other acts. Starting Thursday, Oct. 31, at noon through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. Tickets: $40–$65 in advance. Kids 12 and under free. terrapinhillfestivals.com.

• Field of Horror at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at dark (approximately 7:30 p.m.) Admission price the same as regular Admission: $10 for 13 years and up, $8 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 years and under. No flashlights allowed. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.