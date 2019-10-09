Oktoberfest And More This Weekend In Mercer County

Harrodsburg’s Fastest Growing Festival Begins Oct. 11

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The big event this week is Oktoberfest, which begins Friday, Oct. 11, and runs through the weekend. The event was originally organized by the members of the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program as a way to celebrate Harrodsburg voting to go wet. In a short time it has become one of Mercer County’s key events, attracting thousands of visitors to the area. Many local businesses, especially restaurants, are looking forward to one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Thursday

• Live music by Kris Bentley at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). 7–10 p.m. Food by the Combination. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday

• Oktoberfest (Main Street Harrodsburg). Central Kentucky’s largest Oktoberfest celebration, featuring live music, food, beer, art and more. Friday, Oct. 11, 5 p.m.–midnight; Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.– midnight; Sunday, Oct. 13, noon-5 p.m. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or 734-6811.

• Movie at James Harrod Amphitheatre (400 West Lexington Street). After dark. Free, donations accepted to benefit Fort Harrod. (859) 265-1129 or Facebook—J. Elliott Heating and Air.

Saturday

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. 1-800-734-5611 or shakervillageky.org.

• Fall Palisades Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore the Kentucky and Dix Rivers by canoe or kayak. Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Canoe rental $60 per person, kayak rental $70 per person, bring own canoe or kayak $55 per person. Program includes complimentary admission and 20-percent off dining (excluding alcoholic beverages). Same contact info as above.

• Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store (U.S. 127 North in Salvisa). Car show. Saturday, Oct. 12, 6 p.m.–9 p.m. thecruisenightpage.com.

• McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Live country music starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. $10 (Ages 10 and under free). (859) 265-0962 or Facebook—McAfee Jamboree & Auctions.

• Astronomy In The Field led by the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). After sunset. Same contact info as above.

Weekdays

• Trivia night at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. (859) 265-0872 or Facebook—Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer County Farmers’ Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Oct. 16, 3–6 p.m. 734-4378.

• Golden Leadership Brunch and Presentation at the Willows at Harrodsburg (180 Lucky Man Way). Thursday, Oct. 17, 10–11 a.m. Free and open to community. RSVP Laura @ 859-310-2184

• Paint Bar at the Gallery on Main Street (120 South Main Street). Thursday, Oct. 17, 6–8 p.m. Classes led by Gemma Zeigler. $25. 859-265-0790.

Something we missed? Email an event to be included in the Weekender to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

Find this and so much more in the new issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.