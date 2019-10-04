Darnell and Curtsinger take home first prize at Mercer All-Comers

Titans and Lady Titans win second Mercer All-Comers

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The second Mercer County All-Comers meet was held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Anderson Dean Park, and the Titans and Lady Titans had themselves a day.

They both finished first place overall, including having the top male and female finishers on the day.

Freshman Clayra Darnell placed first overall among females (21:18). “Clayra (Darnell) has really developed as a runner. She is starting to find her tempo this season and attempting a little speed in the races,” said Teets. “She holds a high expectation for herself when it comes to improving her times each and every meet.”

Senior Haley Blevins finished behind Darnell in second place (22:26). The Lady Titans had four runners in the top 10. Junior Emma Leitenberger placed fifth overall (23:59) and seventh grader Katie Lewis placed ninth (24:40).

Junior Madison King finished in 14th place (27:36), junior Brianna Wimsatt placed 18th (29:09) and junior Corban Profitt finished 22nd (30:17).

Senior Cody Curtsinger, who has had just as an impressive season at Darnell, placed first overall among males (18:05). Curtsinger and Garrard County’s War James were neck-and-neck throughout the whole race before Curtsinger turned on the jets and finished two seconds ahead. “He has just been great running this season. He even encourages the runners around him to run hard,” said Head Coach David Teets. “The most amazing thing to watch is to see Cody (Curtsinger) battle someone at the finish line. He is as fast as they come at the finish line.”

Sophomore Jonah Lewis was the next Titan male to finish, placing sixth (19:20). Freshman Elijah Profitt placed eighth (20:20), freshman Brady Howard finished in 25th (23:23), junior Orlando Roblero finished 27th (23:33), senior Chase Mobley finished behind Roblero in 28th (23:42). The last Titan to finish was seventh grader Sam Bufondo, placing 49th (29:29).

Mercer County will be back on the course on Tuesday, Oct. 15, for the third and final Mercer All-Comers of the season. The race is scheduled to take place between 5-7 p.m.