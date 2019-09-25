Mercer student starts charity to fight hunger

Hall started BHS Charities to help Mercer families

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Local high school student Bailey Hall is determined to make a difference in Mercer County.

“The poverty rate in Harrodsburg is 25.5 percent That means about one out of every four residents in my hometown lives in poverty,” said Hall. “This statistic alarms me, and I want to do my part in helping my community.”

Hall has created a charity to collect non perishable items to donate to the local Backpack Program.

“After talking to Georgiana Bray, director of the Family Resource Center at Mercer County Elementry School, the current main needs are peanut butter and jelly (in plastic containers) and Pop-Tarts(8-pack),” said Hall. “I have talked to a few businesses around town that are willing to be drop-off sites if anyone would like to contribute.”

Hall developed a Facebook page for her charity called BSH Charities using her initials and hopes to grow her contributions in the future.

“I will be delivering the donated items to the Resource Center where they will be given to those in need,” said Hall. “Even if you can only donate one item, collectively we can make a difference.”

Anyone wanting to participate can drop off non-perishable items to the following locations: the Harrodsburg Herald and the Mercer County Health Department.