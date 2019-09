Donald Green, 78, of Salvisa, husband of Mary Ann Gritton Green, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 7, 1941, in Woodford County, he was the son of the late William Aubrey and Marjorie Dotson Green.

He was a retired Sylvania employee, had operated a dairy farm and was a member of the Salvisa Methodist Church.