Fort Harrod Jazz Festival Starts Friday

| | 0

Adrian Crutchfield—the last saxophonist to play with Prince—returns as headliner for this year’s festival. Crutchfield and his band will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m.

Sax To The Max At Old Fort Harrod State Park

The Saxth Annual Fort Harrod Jazz Festival—three days of jazz and art on the front lawn of Old Fort Harrod State Park—begins Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday. Here are some pictures from last year’s festival as well as a schedule for this year’s event.

Trumpet player James Poole and his band, Paladin, will kick off the festival on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m.

​Friday, Sept. 20

​Paladin – 7 p.m.

​Blue Groove Jazz – 8:30 pm

Drummer Sofia Goodman and her group return to Harrodsburg on Saturday, Sept. 21. Their set is scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m.

 

Saturday, Sept. 21 

On Saturday, Sept. 21,from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., the Fort Harrod Artisan Expo takes place alongside the Jazz Festival.

Walnut Street Ramblers – 11 a.m.

Campbellsville University Jazz – 12:15 p.m.

The Lexington ​Jazz Collective – 1:30 p.m.

Cosmic Collective – 2:55 p.m.

Sofia Goodman Group – 4:20 p.m.

The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet – 5:45 p.m. New Act

Brooks Giles Jazz Combo – 7:15 p.m.

Adrian Crutchfield – 9 p.m.

Brooks Giles and his jazz combo will perform on Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, Big Band Sunday

In addition to performances by college big bands from across the commonwealth, the University of Kentucky will celebrate 50 years of jazz studies at UK, while saxophonist and educator Miles Osland, his students and alumni will celebrate the 30 year anniversary of teaching at UK.

The UK Jazz Ensemble will celebrate a couple of anniversaries during their performance on Big Band Sunday, which starts at 3:50 p.m.

 

 

Eastern Kentucky University Jazz Band – Noon

The University of the Cumberlands – 12:40 p.m.

Asbury University Jazz Band – 1:20p.m.

Morehead State University Jazz – 2 p.m.

The MetroGnomes Big Band – 2:40 p.m.

University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble – 3:50 p.m.

University of Kentucky Alumni Band – 4:30 p.m.

​Osland/Dailey Jazztet – 5:10 p.m.

Jack Coleman of Triple JC BBQ will be one of the food vendors at the jazz festival.

The Fort Harrod Jazz Festival runs Friday, Sept. 20. through Sunday, Sept. 22, at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). For more info, visit ftharrodjazzfest.com.

Vocalists Willow Cooper and Jo Sickles perform with the MetroGnomes big band last year. The MetroGnomes will perform on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 2:40 p.m.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment