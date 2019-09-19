Fort Harrod Jazz Festival Starts Friday

Sax To The Max At Old Fort Harrod State Park

The Saxth Annual Fort Harrod Jazz Festival—three days of jazz and art on the front lawn of Old Fort Harrod State Park—begins Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. and continues through Sunday. Here are some pictures from last year’s festival as well as a schedule for this year’s event.

​Friday, Sept. 20

​Paladin – 7 p.m.

​Blue Groove Jazz – 8:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 21

On Saturday, Sept. 21,from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m., the Fort Harrod Artisan Expo takes place alongside the Jazz Festival.

Walnut Street Ramblers – 11 a.m.

Campbellsville University Jazz – 12:15 p.m.

The Lexington ​Jazz Collective – 1:30 p.m.

Cosmic Collective – 2:55 p.m.

Sofia Goodman Group – 4:20 p.m.

The Jamey Aebersold Jazz Quartet – 5:45 p.m. New Act

Brooks Giles Jazz Combo – 7:15 p.m.

Adrian Crutchfield – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, Big Band Sunday

In addition to performances by college big bands from across the commonwealth, the University of Kentucky will celebrate 50 years of jazz studies at UK, while saxophonist and educator Miles Osland, his students and alumni will celebrate the 30 year anniversary of teaching at UK.

Eastern Kentucky University Jazz Band – Noon

The University of the Cumberlands – 12:40 p.m.

Asbury University Jazz Band – 1:20p.m.

Morehead State University Jazz – 2 p.m.

The MetroGnomes Big Band – 2:40 p.m.

University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble – 3:50 p.m.

University of Kentucky Alumni Band – 4:30 p.m.

​Osland/Dailey Jazztet – 5:10 p.m.

The Fort Harrod Jazz Festival runs Friday, Sept. 20. through Sunday, Sept. 22, at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). For more info, visit ftharrodjazzfest.com.