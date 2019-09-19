Artisans Expo At Old Fort Harrod On Sept. 21

Local Arts On Display At Fort Harrod Jazz Festival

The Fort Harrod Artisan Expo takes place on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m.- 10 p.m. The expo is part of the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival, which runs Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22. at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). The Artisan Expo, which is organized by Andrew and Mary Stine, is free and will also feature fun, artistic activities for children. There will also be a wide of variety of food vendors at the festival. For more information, visit the Jazz Festival website.