Nancy Helen Davenport Yocum, 87, widow of Marvin Yocum died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born May 10, 1932 in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Walter and Alma Demaree Davenport.

She was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church and was the owner and proprietor of The Candy House.