Mary Ellen Christopher By Harrodsburg Herald | September 17, 2019 | 0 Mary Ellen Christopher, 82, widow of Troy Christopher, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Born July 24, 1937, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Mary Rose Blacketer and the late James Durr. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Nancy Yocum September 17, 2019 | No Comments » Roy Noel September 17, 2019 | No Comments » Maude Evans September 17, 2019 | No Comments » Donald Gullett September 17, 2019 | No Comments » Ronald Hungate September 17, 2019 | No Comments »