Fiscal Court OKs Tax Rates For 2020

Harrodsburg Will Hold Tax Hearing Sept. 12

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Fiscal Court approved the tax rates set by the county’s special taxing districts on Tuesday.

Robin Ison, director of the Mercer County Public Library, spoke to the board about the library’s new tax rate, which is one-tenth of a cent lower than last year.

Ison said the library had retired the debt for the new library building, which was over $2 million, 10 year early. She said the directors were still researching what else they need to do for the community, especially with the house next to the library.

Last week, the Burgin Board of Education set their tax rate for 2020 at 77.7 cents per $100 in assessed value. The new rate translates into a $2 increase on a property worth $100,000, according to Burgin Financial Officer Catherine Sizemore.

The only taxing body that hasn’t set their rates is the Harrodsburg City Commission. The commission voted last month to increase the tax rate to 81.2 cents per $100 in assessed value. For a home valued at $100,000, the tax bill under the new rate would be $81.20, according to City Treasurer Shavonna Huffman.

The city will hold a special tax hearing today, Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at Harrodsburg City Hall (208 South Main Street).

The county will hold a surplus auction on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m.

Here is a list of tax rates set by the county, the City of Burgin and the special taxing districts for the new fiscal year. They are presented as cents per $100 in assessed value.

Mercer County

Real Estate 12.4

Personal Property 16.08

City Of Burgin

Real Estate 20.45

Personal Property 15.33

Mercer County

Public Library

Real Estate 8.0

Personal Property 8.0

Mercer County

Health Department

Real Estate 5.0

Personal Property 5.0

Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office

Real Estate 4.10

Personal Property 7.70

Mercer County Fire Protection District

Real Estate 6.0

Personal Property 6.0

Mercer County Soil Conservation District

Millage Tax 0.7

Editor’s Note: This rate was incorrectly reported in last week’s story. The correct rate is seven-tenths of a cent.

Mercer County Schools

Real Estate 71.8

Personal Property 71.8

Burgin Independent Schools

Real Estate 77.7

Personal Property 77.7

