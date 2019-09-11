Driver In High Speed Chase Was High On LSD, Witness Says

Charges Still Pending In Friday Night Pursuit

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Update: Jill Hurst, who was injured in the accident Friday night, has died, according to both WKYT and an announcement from Anderson County Schools.

The driver involved in Friday night’s high speed chase that sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition was high on LSD, according to a passenger in his car.

The chase began at 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, when Patrolman Brian Cloyd of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a 2013 Chrysler 200 swerving while traveling north on Louisville Road.

When Cloyd attempted to stop the car, the driver, David Earl Henderson II, 30, of Hawesville, sped away.

Pursued by Cloyd, three other officers with the Harrodsburg Police Department and a deputy from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson reached speeds of more than 120 MPH while changing lanes without signaling.

According to the uniform citation, he caused at least five other vehicles—including two school buses—to swerve in order to avoid hitting him. The chase ended in Anderson County when Henderson crashed into a Nissan Altima at the US 127-US 62 intersection. Three people were inside the Nissan at the time of the accident, according to the Anderson News.

One woman, identified as Jill Hurst, was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where her condition was listed as critical. Hurst was on her way home from that evening’s high school football game with two other friends when they were hit by Henderson.

A GoFund Me account has been set up for Hurst. It can be found by searching for the Hurst Family. Another passenger in the Nissan, Maggie Hatton, suffered a fractured spine in the collision, according to WKYT.

Henderson and a passenger inside his car were also taken to UK for treatment. According to the uniform citation, when Henderson was taken from the car he had dilated pupils. According to the same citation, the female passenger told an EMT that Henderson was “driving while high on acid and didn’t want to stop because they had a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.”

Arrested at the hospital, Henderson is charged with speeding 26 MPH over the posted speed limit, reckless driving, 1st-degree fleeing/evading police in a motor vehicle, 1st-degree wanton endangerment (10 counts), failure to/improper signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, instructional permit violations, improper lane usage and 1st-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer (four counts).

Henderson was also served with a Grayson County warrant for failure to appear. He is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on bonds worth $260,000.

Patrolman Brian Cloyd of the Harrodsburg Police Department made the arrest. Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash. More charges are pending in Anderson County.

